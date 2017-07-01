Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 11th home run Friday

Trumbo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Friday against the Rays.

Trumbo homered off Rays closer Alex Colome in the 11th inning in the loss. He's been a disappointment to fantasy owners, as his .404 slugging percentage is currently the lowest he's posted in any of the last seven years.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories