Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 11th home run Friday
Trumbo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Friday against the Rays.
Trumbo homered off Rays closer Alex Colome in the 11th inning in the loss. He's been a disappointment to fantasy owners, as his .404 slugging percentage is currently the lowest he's posted in any of the last seven years.
