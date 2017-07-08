Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 14th home run Saturday

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Twins.

Trumbo connected on his 14th blast of the season to tack on some insurance in the eighth inning of a road win. He's homered four times over his last nine games to raise his slugging percentage from .394 to .425, but he has a long way to go to earn the value fantasy owners placed on him in this year's draft.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast