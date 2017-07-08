Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 14th home run Saturday

Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Twins.

Trumbo connected on his 14th blast of the season to tack on some insurance in the eighth inning of a road win. He's homered four times over his last nine games to raise his slugging percentage from .394 to .425, but he has a long way to go to earn the value fantasy owners placed on him in this year's draft.