Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 14th home run Saturday
Trumbo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Twins.
Trumbo connected on his 14th blast of the season to tack on some insurance in the eighth inning of a road win. He's homered four times over his last nine games to raise his slugging percentage from .394 to .425, but he has a long way to go to earn the value fantasy owners placed on him in this year's draft.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...