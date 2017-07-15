Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Smashes 15th bomb of season Friday
Trumbo went 2-for-3 with a homer, two walks, three runs and three RBI Friday against the Cubs.
Trumbo smashed his 15th blast of the campaign to cap an eight-run comeback in a game the Orioles would eventually lose. The slugger has now homered five times over his last 11 games, and despite slugging just .433, he's a player fantasy owners should look forward to taking advantage of while he's on fire.
