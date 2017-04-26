Orioles' Mark Trumbo: Stuck in nasty slump
Manager Buck Showalter said he isn't worried about Trumbo's recent string of bad games, and the skipper believes his slugger will get back on track soon, Brittany Ghiroli and Ben Standig of MLB.com report.
The reigning home run champ has gone hitless in his last 18 at-bats, dropping his average to an unsightly .203 after 19 games. "Mark is a very good student of the game, a student of hitting. I trust him," Showalter said. "He'll figure it out. I know it's frustrating for him. But, you know, he's not the only one who hasn't been at the level he's spoiled us with." For the most part, Trumbo's current peripherals look similar to previous campaigns, so it's only a matter of time before the 31-year-old's numbers level out.
