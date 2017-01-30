Orioles' Mark Trumbo: To see more time at first

Trumbo is expected to play more first base in 2017 in an effort to keep Chris Davis fresh, the Baltimore Sun's Peter Schmuck reports.

Trumbo played just six games at first in 2016, but played over 100 games at the position for the Angels in 2011 and 2013. The 31-year-old enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2016, slashing .256/.316/.533 while adding 47 home runs and 108 RBI. While he may play more first base in 2017, he's expected to spend most of 2017 as the Orioles' primary DH.