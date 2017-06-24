Castro was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Castro has struggled out of the bullpen since his recall last week, allowing seven runs (five earned) over eight innings in his last six appearances. He will attempt to sort things out with the team's Double-A affiliate, while Stefan Crichton will replace him on the 25-man roster and in the bullpen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories