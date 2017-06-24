Orioles' Miguel Castro: Optioned to Double-A
Castro was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Castro has struggled out of the bullpen since his recall last week, allowing seven runs (five earned) over eight innings in his last six appearances. He will attempt to sort things out with the team's Double-A affiliate, while Stefan Crichton will replace him on the 25-man roster and in the bullpen.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...