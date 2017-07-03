Orioles' Mike Wright: Beginning throwing program
Wright (shoulder) initiated his throwing program Monday at extended spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wright has been sidelined for about three weeks with right shoulder bursitis, so he'll likely require a rehab assignment once he concludes the throwing program. Before that happens, Wright will need to throw multiple bullpen sessions and face hitters, so a late-July return may be more realistic than expecting him to come off the 10-day disabled list immediately after the All-Star break.
