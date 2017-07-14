Play

Orioles' Mike Wright: Continuing throwing program

Wright (shoulder) has had no setbacks while continuing his throwing program in Sarasota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 27-year-old Oriole managed just six appearances this year before shoulder bursitis clipped his wings. Wright should head off on a rehab assignment soon, but he's still a couple weeks away -- at best -- from returning to MLB action.

