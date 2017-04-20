Orioles' Mike Wright: Off to ugly start at Triple-A
Wright has struggled through his first three starts at Triple-A Norfolk, allowing 10 earned runs on 17 hits and six walks over 11.2 innings (7.71 ERA and 1.97 WHIP).
During spring training, he was an option to temporarily fill a void in the Orioles' starting rotation, but Wright has fallen a long way in a short time. He's yet to make it out of the fifth frame in any of his three outings so far, while opposing hitters have racked up a .327 batting average against the right-hander. The O's third-round pick in 2011, Wright has failed to foot the bill over six professional seasons. At 27 years old, he'll need to figure it out fast, because his window of opportunity won't be open for much longer without a vast improvement.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Working on adjusting arm slot•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Gives up two in Grapefruit League debut•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Becomes option to fill starting spot•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Headed back to the majors•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...