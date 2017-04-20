Wright has struggled through his first three starts at Triple-A Norfolk, allowing 10 earned runs on 17 hits and six walks over 11.2 innings (7.71 ERA and 1.97 WHIP).

During spring training, he was an option to temporarily fill a void in the Orioles' starting rotation, but Wright has fallen a long way in a short time. He's yet to make it out of the fifth frame in any of his three outings so far, while opposing hitters have racked up a .327 batting average against the right-hander. The O's third-round pick in 2011, Wright has failed to foot the bill over six professional seasons. At 27 years old, he'll need to figure it out fast, because his window of opportunity won't be open for much longer without a vast improvement.