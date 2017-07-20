Orioles' Mike Wright: Set for rehab appearance Monday
Wright (shoulder) will throw two innings for Baltimore's GCL team on Monday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Wright is set to make his first appearance against live hitting since June 14, when he tossed two scoreless innings in Chicago. The reliever could be ready to make his return to the big-league team before the end of the month, depending on how his arm feels after building up endurance on the rehab stint.
More News
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Starting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Continuing throwing program•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Beginning throwing program•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Heads to extended spring for rehab•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Lands on disabled list•
-
Orioles' Mike Wright: Likely headed for DL•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...