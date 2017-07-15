Orioles' Mike Wright: Starting rehab assignment Monday

Wright (shoulder) will set out on a rehab assignment Monday, MASN's Roch Kubatkoreports.

After rehabbing his shoulder for over a month, Wright is ready to return to game action. Once his arm strength is built back up, he figures to be a bullpen option for the Orioles should they feel the need to shuffle their relief corps. However, Wright's lack of success at the major league level since his initial stint with the Orioles in 2015 implies that he'll need to make marked improvement in order to stick in the bullpen for longer than a few appearances.