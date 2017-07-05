Ramos was traded to the Orioles on Wednesday for international signing bonus slots, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 21-year-old is known more for his defense, as evidenced by his career .222/.285/.274 triple slash with 14 stolen bases across two seasons at Low-A Columbia. Ramos is expected to join the Orioles' Low-A affiliate, where he'll begin to work his way up through their minor-league system.