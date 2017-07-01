Givens allowed one run and struck out 13 across 12.2 innings in June.

The 27-year-old struggled throughout May, but has answered with a dominant June. Givens has a 2.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 40 innings this season, and also has a 6-0 record and leads the Orioles with 14 holds. Closer Zach Britton is set to come of the DL shortly, but Givens should still hold some value as one of Baltimore's best options for seventh and eighth inning work.