Orioles' Mychal Givens: Bounces back in June
Givens allowed one run and struck out 13 across 12.2 innings in June.
The 27-year-old struggled throughout May, but has answered with a dominant June. Givens has a 2.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 40 innings this season, and also has a 6-0 record and leads the Orioles with 14 holds. Closer Zach Britton is set to come of the DL shortly, but Givens should still hold some value as one of Baltimore's best options for seventh and eighth inning work.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Vultures sixth win Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Adjusting to more late-inning work•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Fantasy value increasing•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Sparkling through eight appearances•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Charged with blown save on Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Beat up in WBC debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...