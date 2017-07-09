Givens allowed a hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings against Minnesota on Saturday to earn his 15th hold of the season.

The big right-hander now ranks fourth in the AL for holds and second in the league with a 93 percent strand rate. Additionally, Givens' high-leverage role has afforded him the opportunity to notch six wins this year, making him just one of six MLB relievers to do so. Playing in his third big-league season at 27 years old, he's due to experience speed bumps along the way, but Givens has established himself as one of the game's best setup men.