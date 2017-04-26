Orioles' Mychal Givens: Sparkling through eight appearances
Givens is 3-0 while sporting a 0.84 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through eight relief appearances this season.
The O's second-round pick in 2009 has proved in his two previous MLB seasons that he has big-league stuff. Over 96 career appearances at the top level, Givens owns a 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP while notching 144 strikeouts over 115.1 innings. The big right-hander has all the makings of a future closer, but with Zach Britton (forearm) occupying that role in Baltimore -- and Brad Brach in his stead -- Givens won't have a ninth-inning job anytime soon.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Charged with blown save on Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Beat up in WBC debut•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: To play for Team USA in WBC•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Moving up in bullpen•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Picks up another win Friday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Dealing with pink eye•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...