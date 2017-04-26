Givens is 3-0 while sporting a 0.84 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through eight relief appearances this season.

The O's second-round pick in 2009 has proved in his two previous MLB seasons that he has big-league stuff. Over 96 career appearances at the top level, Givens owns a 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP while notching 144 strikeouts over 115.1 innings. The big right-hander has all the makings of a future closer, but with Zach Britton (forearm) occupying that role in Baltimore -- and Brad Brach in his stead -- Givens won't have a ninth-inning job anytime soon.