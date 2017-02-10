Givens will play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Givens, a 26-year-old right-hander, appeared in 66 games and logged 74.2 innings for Baltimore last season. He posted a 3.13 ERA with a strong 11.57 K/9, but that was offset by a poor 4.3 BB/9. Givens' control issues were at their worst prior to the All-Star break, but he did show improvement down the stretch. The WBC will give Givens, who's entering his sophomore campaign, a chance to polish up his control before Opening Day.