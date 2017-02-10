Givens will play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Givens, a 26-year-old right-hander, appeared in 66 games and logged 74.2 innings for Baltimore last season. He posted a 3.13 ERA with a strong 11.57 K/9, but that was offset by a poor 4.3 BB/9. Givens' control issues were at their worst prior to the All-Star break, but he did show improvement down the stretch. The WBC will give Givens, who's entering his sophomore campaign, a chance to polish up his control before Opening Day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola