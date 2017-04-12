Orioles' Oliver Drake: Crushed by Red Sox
Drake was blasted for three runs on five hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts through an inning of work Tuesday against Boston.
The Red Sox tagged Drake with his first set of runs given up on the young season. It took the right-hander 36 pitches over nine batters to get out of this one. Drake has now issued a free pass in each of his first three appearances of the campaign. The 30-year-old is set to take on mop-up duties in 2017 in the same manner as Tuesday, making him irrelevant in fantasy circles.
