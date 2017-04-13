Drake was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday.

The move was to make room for 25-year-old Stefan Crichton, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk. Drake made three appearances out of the Orioles' bullpen this season, allowing three runs on six hits with a 3:3 K:BB over 3.1 innings. If he clears waivers, the 30-year-old will likely head to Triple-A Norfolk as organizational depth.