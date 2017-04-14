Fry was acquired by the Orioles on Friday, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Three days after being designated for assignment by Seattle, Fry has a new home in the Orioles' organization. He will go on the 40-man roster, but it's uncertain if Baltimore has any plans to use him at the major-league level in the near future. While the lefty struggled in his first appearance of the season, he posted a 2.78 ERA and 10.6 K/9 over 55 innings at Triple-A Tacoma last year.