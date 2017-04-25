Orioles' Paul Fry: Called up to majors
Fry was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Fry has pitched 2.2 shutout innings at Norfolk this season, during which he's struck out four batters. Fry's usage with the big club will likely be limited, as he figures to slot in at the back of the Orioles' bullpen. In a corresponding move, Stefan Crichton was optioned to Norfolk.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...