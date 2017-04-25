Fry was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Fry has pitched 2.2 shutout innings at Norfolk this season, during which he's struck out four batters. Fry's usage with the big club will likely be limited, as he figures to slot in at the back of the Orioles' bullpen. In a corresponding move, Stefan Crichton was optioned to Norfolk.

