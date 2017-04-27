Orioles' Paul Fry: Sent back to minors
Fry was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Fry was sent back to Norfolk before making an appearance with the Orioles. A corresponding move hasn't been announced, though Joey Rickard (finger) could possibly be activated from the DL if his minor-league rehab double-header went off without a hitch Wednesday. Fry should slot back in to Norfolk's bullpen upon his arrival, and could eventually be recalled should the Orioles need another reliever.
