Palmeiro has recovered from a slow start a Low-A Delmarva, raising his average from .197 on April 30 to .260 entering the weekend, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore's seventh-round pick last year, the son of former Orioles first baseman Rafael Palmeiro, ranks second on the Shorebirds with 11 home runs this season. His .261/.330/.454 slash line through 77 games suggests Palmeiro could be ready to make the jump to High-A in the near future.