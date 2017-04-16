Bleier was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Norfolk with a right hamstring issue.

Before landing on the DL, Bleier had managed a 1.35 ERA,1.05 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB over 6.2 innings for the Tides. The extent of the injury is unknown at this point, but either way, this is an unfortunate setback for the left-hander who was likely headed to the big-league bullpen in due time.