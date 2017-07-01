Orioles' Richard Bleier: Stellar season continues
Bleier has a 1.82 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 24.2 innings this season.
The 30-year-old relies on creating soft contact and features a low K/9 (4.4), limiting his fantasy value in standard formats with his low-leverage role. Bleier was especially effective throughout June, having allowed only two runs (one earned) over 12 innings and a 2.82 GB/FB.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...