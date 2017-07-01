Bleier has a 1.82 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 24.2 innings this season.

The 30-year-old relies on creating soft contact and features a low K/9 (4.4), limiting his fantasy value in standard formats with his low-leverage role. Bleier was especially effective throughout June, having allowed only two runs (one earned) over 12 innings and a 2.82 GB/FB.