Nadine agreed to a minor league deal with the Orioles on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The 32-year-old has made just 24 plate appearances since 2013, going 7-for-24 with the Marlins after being called up last year. He slashed .267/.319/.427 across 453 plate appearances in Triple-A last year, where he'll likely end up again as organizational infield depth.