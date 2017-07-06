Tejada is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tejada is hitting just north of the Mendoza Line this season, and although he seems to be the primary option at shortstop for Baltimore at the moment, his poor hitting line will likely lead to a good number of days off. Thursday is one of those days, with Paul Janish filling in for him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast