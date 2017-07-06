Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Cedes Thursday's start
Tejada is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tejada is hitting just north of the Mendoza Line this season, and although he seems to be the primary option at shortstop for Baltimore at the moment, his poor hitting line will likely lead to a good number of days off. Thursday is one of those days, with Paul Janish filling in for him.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...