Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Gets breather Saturday
Tejada isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tejada has struggled at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in 16 at-bats over his last eight games. He'll get a day to clear his head, while Paul Janish will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Out of lineup again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Interim starter at short•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Awaiting word on new role•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Draws third straight start•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Called up to Baltimore•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...