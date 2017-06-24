Tejada isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tejada has struggled at the dish lately, collecting just one hit in 16 at-bats over his last eight games. He'll get a day to clear his head, while Paul Janish will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for the Orioles.

