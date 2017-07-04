Tejada is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Relative to the norm, Tejada has heated up at the plate with five hits over the last five games, which is likely good enough to secure him the primary starting gig at shortstop for now. However, he'll still likely give way to Paul Janish a couple times each week, with Tuesday's game representing one of those occasions.

