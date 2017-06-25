Tejada is not in Sunday's lineup, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

There is no concern of any injury for Tejada, but Paul Janish will fill in at shortstop for the second straight game against the Rays. Tejada has been in the midst of a slump at the plate but should return to the lineup for Tuesday's contest following an off-day Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories