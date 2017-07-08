Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Out of lineup Saturday
Tejada is not starting Saturday's matchup against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles continue to search for answers in the middle infield and Tejada's absence for three of the past five games indicates he may be on the outside looking in. Jonathan Schoop will move over from second to make his first major-league start at shortstop, enabling Johnny Giavotella to take over at the keystone.
