Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Passed up on depth chart
Tejada is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
With Tejada riding the pine for the fourth consecutive contest, it appears safe to conclude that Paul Janish has unseated him as the Orioles' primary shortstop while J.J. Hardy (wrist) is sidelined. With six hits in 33 at-bats (.182 average) on the season, Tejada won't offer much fantasy upside even if he settles back into an everyday role down the line.
More News
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Out of lineup again Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Interim starter at short•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Awaiting word on new role•
-
Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Draws third straight start•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...