Tejada is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

With Tejada riding the pine for the fourth consecutive contest, it appears safe to conclude that Paul Janish has unseated him as the Orioles' primary shortstop while J.J. Hardy (wrist) is sidelined. With six hits in 33 at-bats (.182 average) on the season, Tejada won't offer much fantasy upside even if he settles back into an everyday role down the line.