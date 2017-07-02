Tejada will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays.

It appeared Tejada had ceded the starting shortstop job to Paul Janish after being limited to a bench role for four straight games, but manager Buck Showalter has since decided to turn the position back over to the veteran. Tejada will pick up his fourth straight start Sunday after recording his third two-hit performance of the season a day earlier while Janish hits the bench once again.