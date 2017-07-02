Orioles' Ruben Tejada: Receives fourth straight start
Tejada will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays.
It appeared Tejada had ceded the starting shortstop job to Paul Janish after being limited to a bench role for four straight games, but manager Buck Showalter has since decided to turn the position back over to the veteran. Tejada will pick up his fourth straight start Sunday after recording his third two-hit performance of the season a day earlier while Janish hits the bench once again.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...