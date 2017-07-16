Tejada is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

The Orioles are giving regular second baseman Jonathan Schoop a rare look at shortstop Sunday, so Tejada will find himself on the bench for the first time in the series. Unless Schoop proves to be a quick study at the position, Tejada should be in line for regular starts at shortstop until J.J. Hardy (wrist, rib) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.