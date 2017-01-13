Flaherty agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

Baltimore's utility man will return to the team in 2017 despite seeing a diminished role last season. His left-handed bat adds some variety to a decidedly right-handed heavy Oriole lineup and his defensive versatility makes him a viable option when veterans need an off day. Still, it's unlikely that Flaherty will see regular enough at-bats to be much of a fantasy commodity.