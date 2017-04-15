Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Gets first start Saturday
Flaherty is in the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday, batting ninth and playing shortstop.
He provides a rest day for regular shortstop J.J. Hardy, who has been struggling recently. Of note, Flaherty is 3-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Toronto starter Marco Estrada.
