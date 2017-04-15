Flaherty is in the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday, batting ninth and playing shortstop.

He provides a rest day for regular shortstop J.J. Hardy, who has been struggling recently. Of note, Flaherty is 3-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Toronto starter Marco Estrada.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories