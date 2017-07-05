Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Moved to 60-day DL
Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred Wednesday from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Zach Britton (forearm), who was activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move. Flaherty hasn't appeared in a game with the Orioles since May 18, so the move to the 60-day DL will only delay his eligibility date by a week or two. The utility man wasn't expected back before the All-Star break anyway, as he has yet to resume full activities and isn't particularly close to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
