Flaherty has his shoulder examined Thursday in Baltimore, and he's expected to be cleared to participate in fielding drills for the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Flaherty's return from late-May shoulder injury has had its hurdles, but it appears the veteran is finally clearing some obstacles. Even so, the utility man still has work to do before departing on a rehab assignment. At this point, Flaherty's 2017 season won't amount to much of anything from a fantasy perspective.