Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Ready to take grounders
Flaherty has his shoulder examined Thursday in Baltimore, and he's expected to be cleared to participate in fielding drills for the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Flaherty's return from late-May shoulder injury has had its hurdles, but it appears the veteran is finally clearing some obstacles. Even so, the utility man still has work to do before departing on a rehab assignment. At this point, Flaherty's 2017 season won't amount to much of anything from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Resumes throwing•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Feeling pain with increases in activity•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Playing catch in Florida•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Gets nod to start throwing•
-
Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Heads to visit renowned doctor•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...