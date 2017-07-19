Flaherty (shoulder) could begin his rehab assignment at some point during the next week, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Flaherty continues to recover from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since late May. He was able to take grounders and do some drills on the field over the past few days, but he has yet to face live pitching. Manager Buck Showalter is confident that Flaherty will be able to partake in a few games for one of Baltimore's affiliates, and could be back to rejoin the big-league team by the time August rolls around.