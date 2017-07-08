Flaherty (shoulder) has resumed throwing at the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Flaherty had been progressing in his initial throwing program until he experienced discomfort a few weeks ago and was shut down as a precaution. The 30-year-old still has a ways to go before he's able to participate in rehab games, but a return to the big leagues sometime in the later stages of the season appears to be a strong possibility. Flaherty was hitting 7-for-30 over 13 games to begin the year before being sidelined with shoulder inflammation.