Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Setting pace in Carolina League
Mountcastle became the first player in the Carolina League to reach 30 doubles in High-A Frederick's win on Friday, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
Baltimore's first-round pick in 2015 is now slashing .307/.333/.541 through 80 games with the Keys. It won't be long before the shortstop makes the jump to MiLB's higher levels.
