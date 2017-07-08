Mountcastle became the first player in the Carolina League to reach 30 doubles in High-A Frederick's win on Friday, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

Baltimore's first-round pick in 2015 is now slashing .307/.333/.541 through 80 games with the Keys. It won't be long before the shortstop makes the jump to MiLB's higher levels.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast