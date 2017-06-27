Mountcastle, 20, is batting .315/.342/.550 with 13 home runs, 43 RBI and five steals through 71 games for High-A Frederick.

The breakout season continues for Mountcastle, though it is worth noting his 50:10 K:BB. In other words, Mountcastle is not patient in the batter's box, which could come back to haunt him at the higher levels. For now, though, it is difficult to argue with the results, and he may just be the top prospect for the Orioles.