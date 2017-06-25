Orioles' Seth Smith: Assigned day off Sunday

Smith is not in Sunday's lineup for the series finale against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith earns the day off after starting the past nine games, hitting .265/.324/.500 in that span. In his place, Craig Gentry gets the start in right while batting eighth.

