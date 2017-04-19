Smith (hamstring) is feeling better Wednesday, but the team will take the next couple days to decide whether he needs to go on the DL, the Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.

Smith left Tuesday's game with a right hamstring strain, but it remains to be seen if he will need a DL stint. Trey Mancini is leading off against a lefty and starting in left field in Wednesday's game in a National League ballpark, but the Orioles would likely like to get Smith back in the fold this weekend if at all possible as they head to home to face the Red Sox. Consider him day-to-day for now.