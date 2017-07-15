Orioles' Seth Smith: Drops to seventh in order
Smith will bat seventh for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
This marks the first time all season that Smith is in the lineup and batting anywhere other than leadoff for the Orioles. Manager Buck Showalter continues to place Adam Jones at the top of the order while he tinkers around with the lineup.
