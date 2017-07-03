Orioles' Seth Smith: Heads to bench with no DH

Smith is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With the Orioles playing in a National League ballpark, Smith will retreat to the bench as Mark Trumbo slides into right field from his usual designated hitter slot. Smith is slashing .258/.332/.438 with eight homers in 59 games this season.

