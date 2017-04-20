Orioles' Seth Smith: Not in lineup Thursday
Smith (hamstring) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Smith remains out of the Orioles' lineup with a hamstring strain, though it still hasn't been determined if he'll need to go on the DL. Mark Trumbo will man right field in his stead, while he should be considered day-to-day until the Orioles update his status.
