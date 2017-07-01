Orioles' Seth Smith: Not in Saturday's lineup
Smith is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Smith will get the day off following an 0-for-4 day at the plate during Friday's series opener. In his place, Craig Gentry will take over in right, batting eighth.
