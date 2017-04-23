Smith (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Smith is still nursing a sore hamstring, but even if healthy, he likely would have sat out anyway Sunday with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez twirling for the Red Sox. With Smith out in the series finale, Mark Trumbo will cover right field, opening up a spot in the lineup at designated hitter for Trey Mancini.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories