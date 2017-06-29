Orioles' Seth Smith: Out of lineup Thursday

Smith is not in Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

Smith will get the day off in favor of Craig Gentry with left-hander J.A. Happ on the mound. He will likely be back in the lineup for the series opener against Tampa Bay on Friday.

