Orioles' Seth Smith: Out with hamstring strain
Smith (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.
It is no surprise that Smith is out of action after suffering a hamstring strain Tuesday. Trey Mancini will get the start in left field and take over Smith's leadoff duties against left-hander Amir Garrett. Smith should be considered day-to-day for now, although he will likely miss at least a couple more games, given the nature of the injury.
