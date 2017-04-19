Smith (hamstring) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.

It is no surprise that Smith is out of action after suffering a hamstring strain Tuesday. Trey Mancini will get the start in left field and take over Smith's leadoff duties against left-hander Amir Garrett. Smith should be considered day-to-day for now, although he will likely miss at least a couple more games, given the nature of the injury.